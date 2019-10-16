SOAL raises $300,000 in first round of funding

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Hybrid learning venture School of Accelerated Learning (SOAL) closed its first round of funding of $300,000 (Rs 2.14 crore) with Astarc Ventures as the lead investor.

Additionally, Srinivas Kollipara, founder, T-Hub, Ramki Gaddipatti, founder & CTO, Zeta, and Krishnan Menon, founder, BeeCash also participated in this round.

The company’s product Meta-Learning is a hybrid learning method and it is a combination of online learning to offline learning engagement. The company is solving a two-fold problem – education and employability wherein graduates from SOAL’s programme have recently started working with tech organisations like ShopClues, ClearTax, FactSet, ThoughtWorks, NowFloats, and Schrocken.

Gearing up for growth, founders Raj Desai, Varsha Bhambhani and Pratik Agarwal will use these funds to launch the second campus in Mumbai by December and beef up operations with a bouquet of programmes in technologies such as Digital Marketing, AI, Blockchain and Design.

In the next two years, SOAL aims to launch its tech-enabled learning spaces in metros as well as tier 2 cities.

