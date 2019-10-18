Soap-making unit raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Mailardevpally: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Thursday raided a soap-making unit at Mailardevpally and seized huge quantity of material. According to the sleuths, the owners of the unit were manufacturing soaps using animal waste at Ali Nagar under the Mailardevpally police station area for the last few months. The company was sealed and case handed over to the Pollution Control Board. The officials said the soap-making process was resulting in large scale pollution in the residential area.

