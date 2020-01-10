Soaring bus, train fares turn Sankranti spoilers

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Come Sankranti season and the rush gets chaotic. Like in the past, this year too there appears to be no respite for thousands of people who are forced to shell out more than double for the bus fares as they scramble to head to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

Both public and private bus operators, as well as flight operators, are competing among themselves to hike ticket fares. Even travelling in Suvidha special trains is proving to be a costly affair.

The TSRTC bus ticket from Hyderabad to Vijayawada (Garuda Plus), which used to be Rs 544 per head has been increased to Rs 876. Similarly, the APSRTC bus fare from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam (Ultra Deluxe), which was Rs 892, has shot up to Rs 1,294.

There appears to be no limit for private bus operators as they continue to run berserk charging excess fares. The fare for Hyderabad- Vijayawada has been doubled from Rs 550 to Rs 1,100 and even more basing on the demand and rush. However, operators defend the excess fare collection, citing rising fuel costs and less seat occupancy ratio in the return journey.

TSRTC Ranga Reddy Regional Manager B Varaprasad says special fares are collected only in special buses covering long distances like Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam.

Despite the Hyderabad-Adilabad and Hyderabad-Bhadrachalam being long distance routes, extra fare will be collected only when there is heavy rush. A decision will be taken only after considering the situation. By and large, there will be no extra fare collection in buses covering Telangana routes, he says. “There are many seats available in regular TSRTC buses covering long distances and passengers can still book online,” he says. There is some respite for those travelling short distances in TSRTC buses as no extra fare is charged.

The situation is not much different for those looking to fly. A Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam flight ticket, which was hitherto offered for about Rs 2,700 by different flight operators, now costs about Rs 15,000 (Thursday fare). The fare for Friday tickets is about Rs 9,200.

Though many trains are being operated by South Central Railway to clear the passenger rush, those opting for Suvidha specials will have to shell out nearly three times the Tatkal fare due to dynamic pricing. Things are not that bright for those preferring to travel by road either. Apart from increasing petrol prices, there is every possibility of being stuck at the toll plazas for considerable time due to heavy traffic.

