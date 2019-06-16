Soaring heat in Telangana sends beer stock crashing

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: The scorching summer appears to have dried up beer stocks in Telangana.

For the last few weeks, most wine shops, along with a few bar-cum-restaurants, have been struggling to get beer from the depots of the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL). Owing to short supply of the stock from distilleries in Medak and Sangareddy districts, the TSBCL has been forced to procure beer from Bhopal, Aurangabad and Bengaluru to meet the requirement.

Such was the demand for beer this summer that sales registered a 30 per cent increase compared to previous years. As the demand is high and supply low, the TSBCL is apparently unable to meet the demand.

Shop owners said they sold close to 1,500 beer bottles a day till the end of February. As the day temperatures started rising towards the end of March, the sales doubled. Usually, workers refill deep-freezers as and when the stock gets exhausted. But owing to the demand, the shopkeepers were keeping beer bottles in drums stuffed with big blocks of ice. Especially, during weekends, the demand was so high that shopkeepers were unable to meet it.

Kingfisher Strong and Light, Tuborg, Carlsberg, Budweiser, Royal Challenge and Knockout were the favourites this season, according to wine shop owners.

Sources said the distilleries were unable to produce the required quantity because of scarcity of water in summer. In spite of facing problems, the distilleries were getting water through tankers to meet the requirement, they said, adding that panic sales from depots too contributed to the shortage. As and when wine shop owners come to know about the shortage, most of them were placing indent for more stock anticipating that there would be a dip in

stock arrivals.

When contacted, Telangana Wine Dealers Association General Secretary D Venkateswara Rao said most wine shops were unable to get enough quantity of stock to meet the demand from customers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter