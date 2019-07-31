Sobha, first woman officer to lead Telangana Forest Dept

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: R Sobha, who is the first woman officer to rise to the rank of a Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, on Wednesday was appointed as in-charge PCCF (Head of Forest Force) for Telangana.

Sobha took charge from PCCF (HoFF) PK Jha who retired from service on Wednesday. She was appointed as PCCF on May 4 this year and was in-charge of all matters related to the Forest Conservation Act.

Sobha becomes the first woman officer since formation of United Andhra Pradesh and Telangana subsequently to head the Forest Department.

Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Chief Secretary SK Joshi were among those who complimented Sobha on her new position.

At a felicitation organised at Aranya Bhavan, the Department headquarters, Indrakaran Reddy and Joshi and a large number of Forest Department officials and staff congratulated and thanked Jha for his services.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter