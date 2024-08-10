Sobhita Dhulipala shares engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita took to Instagram to share lovely pictures of the couple. In one, they sit together on a swing; in another, she holds Chaitanya's hand while posing on the swing. The third photo captures them giggling happily, and the fourth shows Chaitanya and Sobhita together.

By ANI Updated On - 10 August 2024, 10:05 AM

Mumbai: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some stunning pictures from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya and she used a poetic caption to describe their relationship.

She captioned the pictures using verses from Kurunthogai, translated by A.K. Ramanujan.

“What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. -From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan,” Sobhita wrote in the caption.

Recently, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple’s families and friends.

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

He wrote in the caption, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!” 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni @chay_akkineni”

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

For the special day, Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta payjama and teamed with matching dupatta.

Sobhita looked beautiful in a peach-hued traditional saree. For glam, she carried a subtle makeup look and kept her hair in a bun accessorized with flowers.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always ‘hold a special bond’ between them.

“After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Naga Chaitanya’s post read.