Sobhita’s Moothon makes its way to Toronto

By | Published: 5:53 pm

The Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer Moothon will be premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The action thriller also stars Malayalam actor Nivin Paul.

“The film is part of the special section at TIFF. When I first read the script many years ago, I was blown by it. Now, I am glad that it is getting its due. I am looking forward to showing this film to people at the festival, interacting with the international press and movie aficionados,” Sobhita said.

“The script was a winner at the Sundance Screenwriters Lab. These movies deserve a variety of audience and not just a remote release in Kerala,” she added.

Moothon has been written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The bilingual drama, which will release in Hindi and Malayalam, narrates the story of a young child in search of his elder brother.

The film has been shot mostly on the islands of Lakshadweep, where the story is based.

It also features Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna and Omkaar in supporting roles.

Apart from TIFF, the film has also been selected as the opening film of the 21st Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) this year. Anurag Kashyap, a co-producer on the project, will be penning Hindi dialogues for the film.