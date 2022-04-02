Social activist donates Rs 10,000 worth books to set up a library from his prize money

Warangal: To help the students to gain knowledge in academics as well as other subjects in general studies, social activist and ‘national youth awardee’ Mohammed Azam has initiated setting up a library at the government high school at Matwada here.

A PhD scholar in the department of English at the Kakatiya University, he donated Rs 10,000 of his prize money received after winning the ‘national youth award’ recently from the Union government for the purchase of books.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Azam said that he had donated 60 books including literature and other subjects to the school. “Library helps the students to inculcate the reading habits among the young students and develop interest towards education. In November last year, I donated Rs 5,000 worth books to the KGBV school in Saptagiri colony in Karimnagar town too,” he said.

Azam is also working on promoting the government run schools and colleges conducting special awareness campaigns among the parents and students in both erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar district. Azam, who is presently working as an Assistant Professor in English said that he had recently received the Rs 50,000 cash award from the Union government.

“After receiving cash I thought of spending at least Rs 10,000 for the educational development of underprivileged children. And set up the library on Thursday by purchasing the books,” he said.

“Most of the students neglected their studies as they got addicted to social media platforms on mobile phones and games due to special conditions caused by the Covid-19.

In view of this, I have decided to set up a library to bring awareness among the students on the importance of reading which helps them develop moral values and personality. I have also conducted special sessions on the importance of reading newspapers,” Azam said.

Teacher Srinivasa Rao and students have appreciated and thanked Azam for his noble gesture. The teachers assured to ensure that the students spend daily at least one hour reading books at the library.

