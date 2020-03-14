Social distancing can beat COVID-19 spread

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Strictly adhering to the norms of social distancing is the only way that people can stop the highly contagious novel strain of coronavirus in its tracks, said senior public health officials on Friday.

Acknowledging there is every possibility that clusters of Covid-19 positive cases or even evidence of community transmission may emerge in the coming days, senior health care officials have urged people in general and particularly those under home quarantine to be ‘responsible’ and strictly follow the advice of doctors.

“People, especially those who have been asked to remain under home quarantine, must display responsibility. If they are not, then they could be endangering other members in the house and the community at large. People should be responsible and strictly self-isolate themselves,” said Director of Public Health, Telangana, Dr G Srinivas Rao.

The health authorities have already urged people to avoid venturing out in social gatherings, attending seminars, conferences and travel, in the next fortnight.

To reduce chances of infection, many States have taken measures such as declaring holidays for schools, colleges, shutting down malls, theatres and even postponing sporting events.

While such drastic moves have not been taken here, there is every possibility that such measures at containment could be rolled-out, if cases of Covid-19 keep getting reported in large numbers across the country.

To prevent Covid-19 transmission peak and put pressure on the healthcare machinery, the chain of transmission has to be broken through self-isolation and avoiding public gatherings, said health officials.

Flattening epidemic curveAccording to senior public health officials, there is a reason why many States have decided to take drastic measures and do away with large gatherings, cancel social events and declare holidays to educational institutions.

Such measures at social distancing are aimed at ‘flattening the epidemic curve’, which means decompress the pressure on government and private hospitals and prevent swamping it with large number of patients needing medical attention and also ventilator support.

“Through measures such as social distancing, we can flatten the epidemic so that hospitals will be able to provide proper care and health officials will have enough time to take measures to prevent transmission of Covid-19 into the community,” said senior health officials here.

Should schools be closed? While many States have shutdown schools, there is a lot of debate over the pros and cons on such measures. However, studies in the United States during swine flu pandemic show that school closures was one of the most beneficial interventions that could be employed to stop spreading of virus.

Studies have shown that longer the schools were closed along with other interventions such as avoiding public gatherings, the lower was the ultimate mortality. There is enough evidence that school closures do slow epidemics, especially shutting down schools proactively i.e. even before cases start getting reported.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter