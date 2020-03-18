Social distancing must to contain coronavirus

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: If you are still going out with friends and acquaintances for fun evenings or planning an outing with the children just because the schools have been closed, and think that the advisories issued by the State and Centre on social distancing are no big deal, think again.

Public health officials have warned individuals, especially more than 1,000 international travellers in the city who are under home quarantine, to strictly follow basic advisories.

Fear of exponential rise

If the coronavirus starts spreading within the community, the cases will rise exponentially and within a week or two, hospitals including private and public hospitals will be swamped with critical cases, needing ventilator care.

“The State government has imposed restrictions and advised people in Hyderabad on social distancing for a reason. At this point, we are still in stage 2 of the epidemic curve, which is local transmission where imported COVID-19 cases are being diagnosed. We should strive to ensure that we do not graduate to stage 3, which involves spread of the disease within the community,” Director of Public Health (Telangana) Dr. G Srinivas Rao said.

Stage 3 must be avoided

The stage 3 of the epidemic involves community transmission. At this stage, people with no contact with COVID-19 positive persons, test positive. This is when the exponential rise in cases of coronavirus happen.

“At this point, we are sure that community transmission is not happening in Hyderabad and that’s the reason why there is a dire need for people, specially those who are under home quarantine, to strictly adhere to the advisories,” Dr. Rao said.

Senior health officials pointed out that there are often chances that community transmissions can be kept localised, which was the case in Kerala when a few Nipah cases were reported and the local health officials managed to contain the outbreak by keeping it highly localised.

