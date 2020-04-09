Social distancing only way to contain pandemic

By | Dr G Suresh Chandra Hari | Published: 10:43 pm

A microorganism of 120 nanomicrons size made its entry into our world in December 2019 via Wuhan city, capital of China’s Hubei province and drastically altered the outlook of human civilisation. The origin possibly may be because of three reasons – accidental infection of a staff member working without proper protection equipment during collection of bat specimens in China’s Centre for Disease Control and Research, 300 yards away from an animal flesh market where the initial cases were clustered. Secondly accidental leakage of sample of virus from the lab due to inadequate precautions and lastly spread from hazardous waste disposal practices of the lab.

As on today over 10 lakh people spread over 204 countries are detected positive from this viral infection which has already killed more than 55,000 people, mostly senior citizens and the scenario is expected to worsen in the coming days. The disease is of concern not because of its around five per cent mortality, but because of its capacity to spread to a larger population than previously known corona infections like SARS/ MERS.

To fight this menacing viral disease which currently has neither specific preventive vaccine nor drugs to combat this infection, our only way out is personal hygiene and social distancing which will help us to flatten the inevitable steep epidemic curve. This would allow our unprepared healthcare systems to avoid a sudden massive overload. Eventually even if same number of people is infected as the vaccine seems a distant possibility in near future, we still will have a better prepared healthcare system with fewer hospital footfalls on a given day and fewer sick and serious patients being turned away unlike in Italy. This needs participation and cooperation of the society and their understanding of the issues.

For a precedence, in 1918 Spanish Flu there were only 2,000 deaths in St Louis where similar strategies like closure of schools and offices, travel restrictions and social distancing were advocated strictly along with better personal hygiene practices, when compared to Philadelphia City which had more than 16,000 deaths as they ignored these warnings.

Even in countries with world’s best healthcare system, there is an acute shortage of basic requirements to fight corona like the N95 masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), medical supplies of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Anti-viral drugs which are under current evaluation in China. In a country like India which spends less than two per cent of GDP on healthcare and has less than 50,000 ventilators across its limited ICU beds, the predictions are worse. Across the world, doctors have to postpone surgeries and chemotherapies for cancer, dialysis for kidney failures and make beds for Covid-19 patient care.

They had to improvise to be able to provide single ventilator for multiple patients requiring respiratory support. In some instances they had to remove respiratory support of elderly patients for the sake of younger ones and have suffered serious mental agony making such a heart-wrenching choice. In India, doctors while risking their lives are beaten up because of a patient dying of pneumonia arising from the Covid-19 infection. Healthcare providers are asked to vacate their premises, thrashed during identifying the infected persons for quarantine and even beaten up by police while on their way to hospitals.

Now is the time for our governments to introspect our deficiencies, prepare our populace for a better and healthier society by preventing such calamities in future. We need a global movement and global guidelines, as the coronavirus will have long-lasting impact on healthcare systems and world economy and as always the poorest will suffer the most.

–Dr G Suresh Chandra Hari

Senior laparoscopic and General Surgeon

Hyderabad

