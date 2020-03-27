Social distancing: Orders made to relocate vegetable markets in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:16 am

Wanaparthy: District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha has ordered for relocation of the vegetable market of Kamaan Chowrastha to temporary markets at Government Boys’ Junior College grounds, Newgunj market, KDR Hanuman temple and to the integrated vegetable and meat market being built near the Kandakam area in Harijan Wada locality of Wanaparthy town on Thursday.

This was done to prevent overcrowding of people in the Kamaan Chowrastha area, which could lead to possible transmission of coronavirus among the people gathering in large numbers at the market area.

In Mahabubnagar, social distancing was followed by consumers at the three newly setup temporary markets in Mahabubnagar municipality, but the old market near clock tower was still buzzing with crowd on the occasion of ‘Kari Panduga’ held on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .