Social inequality, exclusion and justice

The Preamble to the Indian Constitution declares social justice to be one of the objectives of the Constitution, to be achieved through various provisions in the constitution, the most important being the Directive Principles of State Policy. This article highlights the important concepts related to social justice social inequality, social exclusion and social justice

Social inequality

Social inequality is characterised by the existence of unequal opportunities and rewards for different social positions or statuses within a group or society. It contains structured and recurrent patterns of unequal distributions of goods, wealth, opportunities, rewards, and punishments. Social inequality is found in almost every society. Social inequality is shaped by a range of structural factors, such as geographical location or citizenship status, and are often underpinned by cultural discourses and identities defining, for example, whether the poor are ‘deserving’ or ‘undeserving’.

Inequality in different societies

In simple societies, those that have few social roles and statuses occupied by its members, social inequality may be very low.

In tribal societies, for example, a tribal head or chieftain may hold some privileges, use some tools, or wear marks of office to which others do not have access, but the daily life of the chieftain is very much like the daily life of any other tribal member. There are two main ways to measure social inequality.

Inequality of conditions, and

Inequality of opportunities.

Inequality of conditions refers to the unequal distribution of income, wealth and material goods. Inequality of opportunities refers to the unequal distribution of “life chances” across individuals. This is reflected in measures such as level of education, health status, and treatment by the criminal justice system.

Social exclusion

Social exclusion is a complex and multi-dimensional process. It involves the lack or denial of resources, rights, goods and services, and the inability to participate in the normal relationships and activities, available to the majority of people in a society, whether in economic, social, cultural or political arenas. It affects both the quality of life of individuals and the equity and cohesion of society as a whole.

Social exclusion is a process of progressive social rupture, detaching groups and individuals from social relations and institutions and preventing them from full participation in the normal, normatively prescribed activities of the society in which they live.

Social exclusion is the denial of equal opportunities imposed by certain groups on others rebutting in the inability of an individual to participate in the basic political, economic and social functioning of the society.

Two defining characteristics of social exclusion are particularly relevant. First, deprivation is multidimensional, that is, there is denial of equal opportunity in multiple spheres. Second, it is embedded in the societal relations and societal institutions – the processes through which individuals or groups are wholly or partially excluded from full participation in the society in which they live. There are the diverse ways in which social exclusion can cause deprivation and poverty. The consequences of exclusion thus depend crucially on the functioning of social institutions, and the degree to which they are exclusionary and discriminatory.

Social exclusion has a considerable impact on an individual’s access to equal opportunity if social interactions occur between groups in a power-subordinate relationship.

Amartya Sen differentiated between “active and passive exclusion”. He defined “active exclusion” as the deliberate exclusion of people from opportunity through government policy or other means. “Passive exclusion”, as defined by Sen, works through the social process in which there are no deliberate attempts to exclude, but nevertheless, may result in exclusion from a set of circumstances.

The socially excluded groups are:

Suicidal people

Aged invalids

Abused children

Substance abusers

Delinquents

Multi-problem households, marginal, asocial persons, and other social ‘misfits’.

The socially excluded groups are deprived of:

A livelihood;

Secure, permanent employment;

Earnings; property, credit, or land;

Housing;

Minimal or prevailing consumption levels;

Education, skills, and cultural capital the welfare state;

Citizenship and legal equality; democratic participation;

Public goods; the nation or the dominant race;

Family and sociability;

Humanity, respect, fulfilment and understanding

In India, social exclusion is the denial of the basic welfare rights which provide citizens positive freedom to participate in the social and economic life.

In India social exclusion is practiced on the basis of caste where a group of people are being excluded or denied their rights and opportunities which the majority enjoys.

Social justice

Social justice is based on the concepts of human rights and equality; and can be defined as “the way in which human rights are manifested in the everyday lives of people at every level of society”.

Social justice denotes the equal treatment of all citizens without any social distinction based on caste, colour, race, religion, sex and so on. It means absence of privileges being extended to any particular section of the society, and improvement in the conditions of backward classes (SCs, STs, and OBCs) and women.

The Preamble to the Indian Constitution declares social justice to be one of the objectives of the Constitution, to be achieved through various provisions in the constitution, the most important being DPSP.

