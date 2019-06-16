Social issues in Mallesham deeply moved me, says KTR

By | Published: 7:40 pm

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has assured all possible help to upcoming movie Mallesham which is based on the life story of rural innovator Chintakindi Mallesham. KTR was speaking on Saturday after watching the preview show of Mallesham at Ramanaidu Studios in the city. He congratulated the whole team of Mallesham on the occasion — cast and crew who put efforts day in day out to bring out a masterpiece.

“The movie is realistic and director Raj Rachakonda has captured human emotions in a very subtle and natural way. A couple of social issues in the movie have deeply touched and moved me,” KTR remarked.

Speaking to media persons, ace producer Suresh Babu said he was initially taken aback by seeing director Raj Rachakonda’s passion for filmmaking. “I was apprehensive if the movie will have any takers when it enters the market.

Since the movie is a Telugu biopic, a life story of a Class 6 school drop out who, later, went on to bring about a change in weaving community with his innovation. However, the movie dispelled all my fears. One would come with a great feeling after watching the movie on-screen,” he said.

Starring Priyadarshi and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles, the movie features Jhansi, Chakrapani Ananda, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Anvesh Michael, Thiruveer. The movie is being jointly produced by Sri Adhikari, Raj Rachakonda and Venkat Siddareddy. Music is from Mark K Robin and cinematography from Balu Sandilyasa.