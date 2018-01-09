Social media connects world societies: AU professor 

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Visakhapatnam: Prof. DVR Murthy, Head of the Department of Foreign Languages, Andhra University, said on Tuesday that the advent of social media led to the formation of Tele-diaspora with the culmination of world societies coming together.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘Impact of Social Media on Youth’ organised jointly by the Linguistics Research Society and India Youth for Society here on Tuesday. He said that the world societies are connected through social media.

Prof. V Balamohan Das, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, said that the social media has its fair share of pros and cons and it is upon parents and teachers to channelise the energies of the youth in the right direction.

C Krishnaveer Abhishek, founder of the Linguistics Research Society and Soft Skills Trainer, said that the social media is the best resource for language learning and educational institutions should encourage students to pursue various massive open online courses.