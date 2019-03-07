Social media doing more harm than good: ESL Narasimhan

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday said social media was creating panic among people and proving to be an ideal platform for rumour-mongering, doing more harm than good to society.

Addressing a team of officers and faculty members of National Defence College, who called on him at Raj Bhavan, Narasimhan said people should be cautious while using the social media.

The team led by Abhay Tripathi, faculty-in-charge of National Defence College, is on a visit to Telangana under the “National Security and Strategic Studies” training programme at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi.

The Governor said these days, the cyber threat had become rampant, and they come in the shape of disruption, sabotage and subversion. Earlier, it used to be easy to solve a case as the human element was involved, he said.

He said it had become difficult to trace the origins of such threats as there was no human intervention and the spread was far and wide. “Now, only wars of low intensity are fought as no country wants to fritter away their precious human resources,” he said.

Narasimhan said social media was being misused by perpetrators to destabilise situations by spreading misinformation. “The problem with cyber technology is that critical infrastructure still exists in the form of wired technology which is prone to sabotage,” he said. Abhay Tripathi thanked the Governor and felicitated him with a memento.