Social media helps in tracing missing child in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Nagarkurnool: A toddler who went missing from an Anganwadi Center created panic across Kollapur on Thursday. Thanks to social media, the girl child was rescued within three hours after she went missing.

It was just the third day at the local Anganwadi Center for Manaswini (3), daughter of Sathyanarayana and Rajitha, both residents of fourth Ward in Kollapur town on Thursday. After lunch, the child had gone to the toilet and had lost her way.

As the parents were informed about the missing of their daughter, the Child Development Project Officer and the entire police department of Kollapur formed four teams to search for the three-year-old. Local reporters put the details of the child gone missing on local WhatsApp groups and sought help from the residents of Kollapur and neighbouring villages in tracing the missing child.

The villagers of Kudikilla, who were on their way to Kollapur, saw the toddler being carried by a mentally-unstable woman on the roads and took the child away from her. They handed the girl to police who in turn reunited the girl child with her parents.

