Social media impacting mental health of adolescents

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Consumption of social media has a profound impact on the mental health of adolescents. There is new evidence emerging from United States, demonstrating the strong relationship between the amount of use of social media and its impact on core mental health, particularly among adolescents, said celebrated clinical scientist and Professor with Harvard Medical School, Dr Vikram Patel.

Delivering the Foundation Day lecture of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on ‘The youth mental health crisis in India’ on Tuesday, Dr Patel said through various social media platforms, youngsters compare themselves with other young people who they have never met in their lives.

“With social media, there is no boundary with whom adolescents are comparing themselves and therefore the threat to their self esteem become bigger,” he said.

The researcher in his talk also highlighted the role aspiration plays in shaping the way adolescents think and are driven to take extreme measures, especially in South India.

“Aspirations among adolescents in developed parts of India are different from other parts of the country. The risk of being disappointed when your aspirations are crushed is far greater in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and TN than it is in Bihar,” Dr Patel said.

The clinical scientist made it clear that the spurt in suicides among adolescents is not just an Indian tragedy, as the trend is widespread even in US and UK.

“In the US, suicide rate in young Americans has doubled and at the moment has become a national crisis. It has also gone up by 50% among young adults in UK. So, this is by no means a purely Indian tragedy. In fact, it is happening in many parts of the world and people are trying to figure out what is leading young people to reach such depths of despair,” he said.

Senior scientists, researchers, former Directors of CCMB, present Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra and others were present.

