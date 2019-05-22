Social reformer Bhagya Reddy Varma remembered on his birth anniversary

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Wanaparthy: The people of Wanaparthy paid rich tributes to social reformer Bhagya Reddy Varma on the occasion of his 131st Birth Anniversary at Little Buds High School in Wanaparthy town on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, singer Raja Ram Prakash, said Bhagya Reddy Varma had played a major role in abolishment of social evils such as untouchability, ‘devadasi’ and ‘jogini’ system, and child marriages, and had worked for putting children from most marginalised sections of the society in schools by establishing special schools during the Nizams’s rule.

Bhagya Reddy Varma had also started Bhagyanagar Patrika to shed light on the sufferings of people from these marginalised sections. He travelled all over the country, held meetings and worked with Dr BR Ambedkar during the struggle against untouchability, Prakash said.

He said Varma believed that it was only with education that the people from these marginalised sections could come up in their lives.