Social Welfare student Pranay clinches gold in athletics

By | Published: 3:55 pm 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: He dreamt, he worked hard with perseverance and he clinched a gold medal in High Jump at the National Inter-District Athletic Championship, under-14 category, held at Tirupathi.

Pranay is an example of how poverty does not matter, if one has the will to succeed in life. The journey of Kotturi Pranay from remote Nakkalapalli village in Mancherial district to national level medallist is truly remarkable. His parents work in agricultural fields as labourers and deprivation didn’t deter Pranay from aiming high in the field of athletics.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, congratulated Pranay for his outstanding feat and said it was immensely satisfying to see hundreds of students from social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions competing at international and national level sports events in a multitude of disciplines.

“Thanks to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar for their support in establishing exclusive sports academies to groom students from impoverished families into finest sportsmen and women,” he added.

