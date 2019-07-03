Society challenges MCI action

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice P Keshava Rao, on Wednesday adjourned a writ plea filed by the Alleti Shrunitha Educational Society and others challenging the action of the Medical Counsel of India in rejecting their renewal permission for the academic year 2019-20. Senior Counsel L Ravichander, representing the petitioners, submitted that the inspection guidelines prescribed by the apex court was not followed and that based on a report of inspection conducted on a single visit the petitioners was deprived of admissions into their institution. He further submitted that mandatory procedure of random inspections over a period of three months were not made. The counsel representing the inspecting authority argued that the regulation followed for certifying colleges did not prescribe random inspections. Seeking clarifications on the regulation and applicability of random inspections prescribed by the court, the bench adjourned the case to Monday.

Appeal on fixing fee dismissed

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Dr Shameem Akhter, dismissed an appeal filed by the State government on fixing the fee of certain private engineering colleges. Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao, representing the State, submitted that the government was empowered by law to regulate the fee of such colleges. The rules set by the government and judgements of the apex court mandate the setting up of an Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC), which can alter and fix the fee of private universities. In the challenged order, as the government had not appointed the chairman of AFRC, the court had allowed the colleges to set their own fee for the time being, and further directed, that later on, when the chairman was appointed and if the AFRC finds the fee to be unreasonably high, the colleges would refund the excess amount to the students. However, the additional advocate general contended that since the Chairman had been appointed subsequently, the court order deserved to be set aside as it allowed the universities to fix their own fee. Senior Counsel S Niranjan Reddy, representing the private universities, stated that the AFRC was not a toothless tiger, and pointed out to the provisions of the Prohibition of Capitation Fees Act, 1983 and the 2006 rules to show the powers of the AFRC, which included the power to alter and reduce the amount of fee set up by the colleges if it was not satisfied, and further argued that there was no need to set aside the challenged order, which was passed when the committee was not functioning. The Acting Chief Justice upheld the impugned order considering the fact that it had been passed when the chairman had not been appointed and refused to allow the appeal.

Notice on demolishing of Secretariat buildings

The above bench ordered notice to the government in a public interest litigation filed against its decision to demolish Secretariat buildings. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel C Prabhakar pointed out that the decision was arbitrary and unconstitutional, and the government, being a public trustee, cannot act against the interest of people. The Acting Chief Justice questioned the counsel about the scope of judicial review in matters involving governmental policy. He further stated the court could act only when the decision challenged was arbitrary, mala fide, unreasonable, violating principles of natural justice or unconstitutional. The bench sought to know who the competent decision-maker in this case was, and whether someone unauthorised had taken the decision. It also sought to know the procedure for taking such decision and whether it had been observed. The bench declined the petitioner’s request to have the Additional Advocate General sign an undertaking assuring them the safety of the Secretariat building till the date of the next hearing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .