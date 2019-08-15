SodaBottle celebrates Navroz

By | Published: 7:06 pm

SodaBottleOpenerWala, the quintessential Bombay Irani Café is back with yet another Navroz Bhonu! Like every year, the Café introduces an all-new menu for Bhonu (traditional Parsi meal), with a range of delicious Parsi specialities.

Navroz is scheduled to be celebrated on August 17 and SodaBottleOpenerWala has commenced the feast on the August 12 itself and will keep it going till August 24. This will ensure an extended celebration of this auspicious day for the Parsis!

The menu includes vegetarian and a non-vegetarian bhonu both comprising traditional Parsi recipes and flavours. The Vegetarian Bhonu comprises Gajar Mewa Nu Achar, Saria Papad, Rotli, Veg Russian Pattice, Smoked Brinjal Patio, Veggie kid Gosh and Masala dal along with Veg pulao.

The non-vegetarian Bhonu will showcase the mouth-watering Gajar Mewa nu Achar, Saria Papad, Rotli, Fish Patties, Smoked Brinjal Patio, Kid Gosh and Masala dal along with Chicken pulao.The sumptuous Parsi meal can be rounded-off on a sweet note with Irani Falooda and Coconut macaroon crumble with Dal ni pori and Ice cream.