Software employee found hanging in Hyderabad

Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old software employee was found hanging in his residence at Raghavendra Nagar in Nacharam in the early hours of Wednesday. Police suspect he committed suicide due to ill health.

According to the Nacharam police, the victim, T Trilochan, who works for a private firm in the city, was unmarried and lived with his parents. He was under treatment for various health issues for quite some time.

Police said Trilochan went into his bedroom on Tuesday night and did not respond when his father repeatedly knocked on the door on Wednesday around 7 am. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan when the door was broke open.

A case was booked and is being probed.