Software engineer found hanging in house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old software engineer was found hanging in his house at Manikeshwar Nagar near Osmania University here late on Thursday. He is suspected to have committed suicide due to illness, police said.

The techie, MA Nadeem, worked for a software firm in Hitech City. According to his wife Mazher Shehzadi, Nadeem had been unwell for more than a year now. He was suffering from high fever and was admitted in a private hospital at Paradise, where he was diagnosed with Vitamin-D deficiency. He was discharged only three days ago.

“On Thursday night around 9.30 pm, they had dinner on the ground floor and he went upstairs to his room to sleep. When Shehzadi went about half an hour later, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook,” police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and is being probed. Nadeem’s family suspects no foul play in the incident.

The couple, who got married in 2010, had three daughters.