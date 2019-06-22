Software engineer found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:05 pm

Hyderabad: A software engineer was found hanging in his house at Attapur in Rajendranagar here on Saturday. According to the Rajendranagar police, the victim, identified as Sumanth Reddy, an employee of HSBC, was married to Swapna four months ago.

Police recovered a suicide letter from the place of incident in which Sumanth alleged that his wife and in-laws were torturing him. Rajendranagar police booked a case and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

