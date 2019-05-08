Software professional from WB commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: A woman software employee from West Bengal, who came to the city looking for job along with her boyfriend, was found hanging in a hotel room at Abhyudaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram here on Wednesday. She is suspected to have committed suicide.

The woman identified as Sangeetha Mukherjee (45) was married and had two children. However, she had filed for a divorce. She reportedly became friends with Lokesh (28), a software employee from Punjab on Facebook in 2017. They soon became good friends and since then have been in an intimate relationship.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, the couple who were in search of jobs came to Hyderabad on Monday and checked into a room in the hotel here. They were having frequent arguments over trivial issues.

“Even during their train journey to Hyderabad, they had fought over Mukherjee chatting and calling others in the presence of Lokesh. It continued even after they reached the hotel room,” police said.

On Tuesday evening, they fought again in the presence of Lokesh’s friends. Following which, Lokesh went to stay at his friend’s place in Moinabad leaving Mukherjee alone in the hotel room.

Police said when Lokesh returned to the hotel room on Wednesday afternoon he found her hanging from the ceiling. She left a suicide note saying nobody was responsible for her death and that she was depressed and ending her life.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case of abatement to commit suicide against Lokesh.