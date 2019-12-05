Soil fertility protection crucial for agriculture: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Suryapet: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday underlined the need to protect the fertility of the soil to achieve high yield of crops in the State.

Participating in World Soil Day celebrations at Krishi Vignana Kendram at Gaddipally of Garidepally mandal, the Minister said several researches had found that except earth, no other planet in the universe is suitable for life.

Stating that earth is base for agriculture, he said that human succeeded in creating alternatives to several facilities, but failed to do the same when it comes to food.

“Agriculture is the only source of food for human beings and fertile land is crucial to achieve high yield,” he maintained. Everyone has responsibility to contribute for protection of earth and fertility of the soil, he added.

Niranjan Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao earmarked lion’s share in the budget to agriculture sector with an intention that people would get work and villages would economically strengthened. He pointed out that the Chief Minister allocated Rs 72,000 crores in the budget for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, free power supply to the agricultural pump sets and irrigation projects for the welfare of the farmers and added no government is giving free electricity to the farmers in the country. He suggested that farmers should not only focus on paddy cultivation, but also take up cultivation of crops including horticulture based on demand in the markets. It would financially benefit the farmers, he maintained. Stating that 206 mandals were suitable to take up oil farms, he informed that the State government was extending subsidy to the farmers of oil farm cultivation.

Stating that the face of agriculture would completely change in the State due to initiatives of the Chief Minister, he urged youth to take up cultivation. He also assured setting up agricultural polytechnic at Gaddipally.

Reminding that integrated Collectorate Complexes for newly formed districts were under progress, he said that construction of own buildings for offices of agriculture department would be taken up in the year 2020.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that fertility of the soil was decreasing due to excess usage of fertilizers and pesticides. He instructed the Agriculture department to educate the farmers on usage of the fertilizers and pesticides within the required limit.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister inaugurated paddy seed processing centre on the premises of Krishi Vignana Kendram. The farmers, who attended the programme, took pledge for protection of earth and fertility of the soil on the occasion of world soil day. Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, district Collector D Amoy Kumar and officials of agriculture department attended the programme.

