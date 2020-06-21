Solar eclipse keeps denizens indoors in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: What the coronavirus scare failed to do, the solar eclipse on Sunday seems to have done in the city on Sunday.

The eclipse kept a majority of the denizens indoors with roads wearing a deserted look, markets bereft of activity and shopping activity remaining restricted till late afternoon hours.

Since relaxations were offered in the lockdown, despite a spate of cautions and warnings to contain the coronavirus, the city has been abuzz with activity amid scenes of people trooping out in large numbers and moving around with scant attention to prescribed safety norms.

Despite it being Sunday, the general buzz at vegetable markets, chicken and meat centres, super markets and commercial establishments was missing. For most part of the day, there was hardly any traffic on the city roads and most wore a deserted look.

“Generally on Sundays, not much of space is available for motorists to pass freely at Erragadda market but strangely, there was hardly any traffic issues here today,” said a traffic constable.

The usual Sunday morning spots for walk and leisure such as Necklace Road and Tank Bund too witnessed thin attendance. Several grocery stores and outlets also remained closed due to the eclipse and those which opened had poor business.

A long-held common belief on staying indoors during an eclipse had many not coming out as long as the celestial phenomenon was in progress. “This is one of the reasons for many to prefer staying home and not coming out,” said Pankaj Patel, a garments shop owner at Ameerpet.

“There is an eclipse and then there is coronavirus pandemic, we thought it is wise to remain indoors than the usual pattern of going out for a Sunday lunch,” said D Tribhuvan Ram, a resident of Moti Nagar.

Temples remain closed

In view of the solar eclipse, temples across the city on Sunday remained closed till afternoon and opened for darshan in the evening after performing purification rituals and special pujas post the annular solar eclipse.

All the popular temples, including the Balkampet Yellamma temple, Birla Mandir, Katta Maisamma temple, Ganapathi temple at Secunderabad, Peddamma temple, Jubilee Hills, in the city were closed till afternoon.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple at Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills were also closed till 2.30 pm and devotees were permitted for darshan from 5 pm to 6 pm after performing special pujas on the day. But there was not much of rush, said an official from TTD temple in Jubilee Hills.

