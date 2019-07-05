Solar Heights, Original Temptress please

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:20 am 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Solar Heights and Original Temptress pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m: Moondancer (Deepak Singh) 48, moved very easy. Galloping Gangster (Gopal Singh) 48, moved freely. Rapid Fire (RB) 47, moved well. Stormy (G Naresh) 46, handy. Kintsugi (Deepak Singh) 48.5, moved freely. Sheldon (N Rawal) & Golden Faraska (App) 48, moved together.

800m: Bom Campbell (RB) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Original Temptress (SM Prasad) 58, 600/44, pleased. Nimble Mind (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Moskova (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/46, strode out well. Platinum Claasz (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Takisha (G Naresh) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Cymbal (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Sisco (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Solar Heights (RB) 58, 600/44, impressed. Dunkirk (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. News O’Star (R Ajinkya) 1-3, 600/46, unextended. Symbol Of Star’s (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/46, well in hand. Royal Style (Ajit Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Excellent Hope (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Brave Syera (G Naresh) & Victoria (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/44, former moved well. Cincia Azzurra (Ashhad Asbar) & Southern Lady (Deepshanker) 59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Sovet Pride (SM Prasad) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Private Empire (SM Prasad) 59, 600/45, looks well.

1000m:Amazing Response (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Doroteo (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Semira (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Ambitious Approach (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2,600/46, strode out well. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well.

