Soldier held for cheating woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police arrested a soldier of the Indian Army on charges of cheating a woman and marrying her after keeping his first marriage a secret.

The accused S Ramesh (30), a native of Adilabad, had a love marriage with S Hema in 2018 and the couple lived in Balaji Nagar in Kapra.

According to the police, three months after their marriage, Ramesh went to Jammu and Kashmir claiming he was posted there. He only visited her during holidays. He recently came home for holidays and stayed with her. However, on Monday, his first wife came to their house and revealed that he was married to her and that they had a seven-year-old daughter.

Hema, realising she was cheated, approached the Jawaharnagar police and lodged a complaint on Thursday. A case of cheating was booked and subsequently Ramesh was arrested on Friday.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.