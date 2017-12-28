Soldiers train to excel at EME Centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The 1 Electronic Mechanical Engineers (EME) Centre at Bolarum has emerged as an ideal platform for the Army soldiers to excel and lead in defence services as a technical expert.

Established on April 3, 1947, the Centre deals with subjects related to communication and engineering for which three separate departments were set up and they include Signals, Engineers and EME (Electronics and Mechanics).

Lieutenant Colonel Monica Sharma of the EME said the state-of-the-art laboratories and a pre-planned orientation programme are the specialized features of the Centre helping it in providing a quality tech-based knowledge.

The EME Centre is divided into four battalions. “After a cadet joins the institution, he/she initially will undergo a common training course which lasts for nearly 19 weeks. Later, the cadet appears for another test and based on the performance will be allocated to any of the four battalions located in the Centre,” she said.

The Centre is known for its effective training on the subjects of engineering. The Automobile Engineering Group (AEG) building is the place where the cadets undergo training on their respective subjects and these are differentiated into 10 various courses.

Lieutenant Colonel G Suri Babu, AEG’s in-charge, said these courses are again divided into 50 subcategories. “A cadet undergoing training here would gain immense practical knowledge. We have nearly 18 laboratories and one Auto Electric Laboratory and as well as one Vetronics (Vehicle Electronic) Laboratory which helps the cadet gain hands-on experience,” he said.

Presently, 677 cadets are undergoing training here, he added.

Lt Col Monica Sharma said after the completion of training the cadets will be posted to different Field Units (FU) in the country. “A special zone called Eagle Jogging Track which stretches to four kilometres has been set up here to provide orientation for cadets about real situations to be dealt on the country’s borders,” she added.

EME shares knowledge with foreign friendly countries

One of the two institutions located in the country, the 1 EME Centre at Bolarum has extended its services to foreign countries by sharing its knowledge and valuable experiences while in dealing war situations.

Assistant Executive Engineer G Rajasekhar of the 1 EME said the Centre is a platform for the Foreign Gentlemen Cadets joining the defence forces in their respective country to learn and showcase better skills as a soldier.

“Every year, a new FGC batch is given training and the cadets are selected from the countries which are on friendly relations with India,” he said.

Presently, an FGC batch from Bhutan is undergoing training here. Rajasekhar said the cadets were given training at the Advanced Vehicle Diagnosis Equipment (AVDE) as part of the courses for the cadets who cleared their exam after 19-week common orientation course.

“They were taught about the specifications of the vehicles and mechanisms being used to build them. The cadets also get on-job training through the laboratories that help them in building knowledge about manufacturing and production of the vehicles,” he said.

Dorji Wangdi, one of the cadets from Bhutan, said the training programme provides a broader perspective about the subjects dealing with mechanics and electronics.

“Laboratories like AVDE help in gaining knowledge about the tools being used in manufacturing tanks and other vehicles. I personally feel that the training is going to help in executing better skills as an Army personnel in my country,” he said.

Age-old rifles tell stories of country’s pride

The Small Arms Museum at 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, has much to speak about the country’s pride. The tens of age-old rifles and rocket launchers not only leave visitors in awe but also provide knowledge by sharing the tales of World War-II as well.

Lieutenant Colonel Monica Sharma said the museum was set up in December 2014, and this was one of the major initiatives the Centre mooted as part of remembering the contributions the country made during the wars.

Majority of the weapons displayed were made by the foreign countries like the United Kingdom and China and been used during WW-II.

She said the museum tells about the progress India has made as part of manufacturing weapons on its own. “The rifle GM 7.62 MM which is considered as a first Indian-made weapon and brought into use in 1968 is preserved here,” she said.