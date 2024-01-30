Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
Home | Cricket | Somali Pirate Wearing Rcb Jersey Stuns Internet As Indian Navys Rescue Op Pics Go Viral

Somali pirate wearing RCB jersey stuns internet as Indian Navy’s rescue op pics go viral

The Navy commandos, who sprung into action up on getting a distress call, nabbed the Somali pirates and photographs of their rescue operation soon surfaced online.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:42 PM
Somali pirate wearing RCB jersey stuns internet as Indian Navy’s rescue op pics go viral

Indian Navy Warship INS Sumitra intercepted a hijacked a fishing vessel, Al Naemi, and rescued 19 of its its crew members who were taken hostage by Somali pirates off the east of Somalian coast.

The Navy commandos, who sprung into action up on getting a distress call, nabbed the Somali pirates and photographs of their rescue operation soon surfaced online.

While initially responding to the photos with a certain level of shock, netizens quickly noticed something in one of the photographs and turned the conversation from being a shock-filled to a laugh-riot in no time.

In one of the viral photographs, netizens spotted one of the Somali pirates sporting a jersey of the popular IPL franchisee Royal Challengers Bengaluru! The revelation soon set the internet ablaze with hilarious memes, comments and some sporty banter, as the franchisee fanbase could not contain their excitement over their favourite team’s popularity.

Here are some posts that will tickle your funnybone:

Related News

Latest News