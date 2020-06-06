Somalians stranded in Hyderabad repatriated from RGIA

By | Published: 4:11 pm 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 128 Somalians who were stranded in the city were repatriated to their country from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Saturday.

A relief charter flight of Daallo Airlines landed from Mogadishu (Somalia) via Muscat as a ferry flight on Saturday at 9.30 am and departed two hours later with the 128 passengers to Somalia via Muscat.

All the passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the airport with all safety protocol in place, according to a press release.

