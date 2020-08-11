Some of best learnings have come from me being on stage: Raghubir Yadav

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Mumbai: Actor Raghubir Yadav says he has learnt a lot from theatre.

“Some of the best learnings in my life have come from being on stage. If there’s one thing that has stayed consistent through the years, it has been an undying passion for the art. The passion, however, needs to be kept alive with consistency and commitment to the art form,” said the actor, who regularly features in Bollywood films too.

Raghubir is currently seen on the teleplay “Bagiya Bancharam Ki”.

“I feel a lot of people will relate to Bancharam’s character because of his love for life, his passion for nature which translates into his caring and nurturing his garden which makes him almost immortal to the greedy landlord. This satirical play shows that true happiness lies not in possession but elsewhere,” he said.

“Bagiya Bancharam Ki” is set in a nameless village, against the backdrop of the feudalistic zamindari system in rural India. It stars Raghubir as Bancharam determined to keep his garden safe from the hands of two greedy zamindars, one of whom is a ghost. It is based on Tapan Sinha’s classic Bengali satire film of 1980, “Bancharamer Baagan”.

The teleplay also stars Kenneth Desai, Saurabh Dubey, Sushant Kandaya and Hima Singh, and airs on Zee Theatre.