Some people spreading rumours: Yashoda Hospitals

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals on Friday said that some individuals through social medial platforms were trying to spread rumours and false information to damage the hospital’s image and reputation.

The hospital authorities were referring to a social media post related to a medical bill of a 35-year-old patient Mir Wahed Ali Khan who had recovered from a serious health condition and was discharged. The social media posts claimed that the patient was Covid-19 positive and the hospital charged an exorbitant fee of Rs 3.4 lakh for five-days of treatment.

“The patient was brought with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) with high Oxygen requirement. Both his lungs were impacted and the patient required highly advanced medication. Later, the patient tested negative for Covid-19,” Yashoda Hospital officials on Friday said.

After the discharge, a patient’s acquaintance took the picture of the medical bills and started sharing across various social media platforms, without informing the family members, the hospital officials said.

“The patient’s family has filed a criminal case against the person who is spreading rumours and false allegations blaming the hospital and compromising patient’s privacy with false propaganda,” the hospital said.

