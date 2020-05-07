Some private school flouting fee norms: HSPA

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) has alleged that a few private schools were flouting government’s directive on not to hike the fee for the academic year 2020-21.

In an e-mail addressed to the Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran on Wednesday, the HSPA said most private schools had sent SMS/emails etc announcing that there was no fee hike, but there were some schools that hiked the fee flouting the government’s order.

“Some schools which are flouting the directive also have hiked the fee (excluding a few) from last year but most schools are charging various fee amounts other than the tuition fee either by changing the terminology of different fee categories (activity fee, annual fee, food fee, etc) under tuition fee or just simply dividing the whole fee amount of the yesteryear into monthly instalments and forcibly charging the same as term fee,” it said.

