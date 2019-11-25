Somesh Kumar to continue as GRMB, KRMB member

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary for Revenue Somesh Kumar will continue to serve as administrative member in Godavari River Management Board and Krishna River Management Board on behalf of Telangana State. The State government issued orders in this regard on Monday.

Somesh Kumar was deputed to the post after he was placed in full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation department earlier this year. Though he was relieved from Irrigation department after Chief Secretary SK Joshi took over the department in August this year, Somesh Kumar who has been heading Revenue department, was continuing in the post on behalf of the State government. The fresh orders will continue to be in force till further orders.

