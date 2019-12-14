Somnath has Midas touch as coach

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: When he first contemplated to become a coach, he treated on an uncertain path. But ten years down the line, after a lot of struggle, Somnath Ghosh has now become one of the successful coaches in the table tennis fraternity of the State. Two of his young trainees – SFR Snehit and Akula Sreeja – have made a big mark in the national horizon.

The 36-year-old showed a lot of enthusiasm for table tennis from a young age. He got influenced by his father Pradyut and was initiated into Railways by one U Krishnamurthy before he landed in Hyderabad to be part of the South Central Railway (SCR) team. He had a decent career before a ligament tear in his leg which cut short his career in 2008. It was here when he decided to take to coaching. “Since I knew my career as a player was over, I thought I can still be in the game as a coach. To be honest, it was a difficult phase. I was little scared and apprehensive whether I will be accepted as I was an outsider. But thanks to Ramu sir (Snehit’s father), I got the right sort of confidence and in Snehit, I got a wonderful trainee,’’ added Ghosh.

From a small building in Banjara Hills, he began his new career as a coach. “I had no initial training but coaching came naturally to me. I worked very hard on the nuances of the game, particularly in the modern day table tennis. For me, it was the biggest test. Luckily I got two brilliant students in young Snehit and Sreeja. They were willing to work hard and were very young. It worked for me very nicely.’’

Gradually, Snehit and Sreeja began to bring results in cadet category. “This is the start which I wanted. It encouraged me to work hard and today, the untiring efforts of these two players saw them making big strides in national horizon. They are here to stay. The two have won honours in the National sub-junior championship. Today when Snehit and Sreeja have won titles in National youth and senior categories it brings a lot of satisfaction.’’

Ghosh said he does a lot of homework. “I watch a lot of videos and try to work on these techniques at the academy. It is an ever evolving game. It needs constant update. The game has become very fast. I have been emphasising on defence also. Mental toughness is another area where I focused on. Snehit is a very intelligent player while Sreeja is a hard-working player.’’

The coach has his MLR-UTT Academy in Kukatpally and Dundigal where there are 30 trainees at the academy which is largely due to Amarnath Reddy. “Amarnath Reddy has helped me in promoting the academy in a big way while thanks KT Rama Rao sir, I’m on a deputation from SCR to Sports Authority of Telangana State. You will feel immensely happy when your trainees taste success. But it is still a long way to. My target is to see these players play in 2024 Olympics. I need to send them to Europe for exposure. That will be help them to become stronger players.’’

