Son kills father after drunken brawl in Hyderabad

Published: 11:02 am 11:09 am

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his own son at Hayathnagar late on Tuesday night. The incident happened at their house in Brindavan colony under Hayathnagar police station area.

The victim, identified as Ramnarsaiah 52, along with his son Vishnu, consumed alcohol at their house. An argument broke out between them over a family issue following which Vishnu attacked his father with a stick on his head.

The man sustained injuries and died on the spot. A case was registered by the police and investigation is on.

