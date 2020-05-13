Son kills father for property in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Nagarkurnool: In a yet another case of patricide, a son killed his father following an argument over ancestral property on Wednesday at Polepally village of Bijinapally mandal in the district.

Kurumaiah (57) and his son Srinivasulu had an argument over their ancestral property, and the latter, in a fit of rage, picked up an axe and hacked his father to death.

Bijinapally police have registered a case of murder against Srinivasulu and were on look out for the accused who has been absconding since then.

