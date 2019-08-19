Son, wife held for murdering mother in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Monday arrested a woman, who along with her husband, killed her mother-in-law in March this year.

The arrested were Kausar Begum, 46 and Chand Pasha, 48. According to Falaknuma ACP MA Rasheed, on March 30, Chand Pasha came to the police station and lodged a false complaint that his mother Khairoon Begum, 68, died after falling in the house.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, after which the body was handed over to family members for burial.

However, the forensic doctors who performed the autopsy found that Khairoon Begum died an unnatural death and that she was strangulated to death. The doctors found ‘ligature strangulation’ marks on the neck indicating that she was strangulated with rope or saree.

The Chandrayangutta police then altered the section of the case to 302 (murder) and took up investigation. “On questioning, Chand Pasha admitted that his wife Kausar strangulated Khairoon Begum with a saree before injuring her badly,” Rasheed said, adding that the duo had decided to kill Khairoon Begum as she was regularly creating problems for them although they took care of her.

The police arrested both Kausar and Chand Pasha and produced them before a court on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter