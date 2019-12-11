Sonakshi Sinha gets nervous before film’s release

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Sonakshi Sinha understands that the fate of a film is not in one’s hands and audience is the final judge, but that doesn’t deter her from getting nervous before the release of a new project.

“Every film has its own journey in your life, and holds importance. I do get nervous before a release, like anyone,” Sonakshi said when asked if she has the same amount of anxiety almost a decade later, as she had when her first film released.

“I learned quite early in my career to not take it too seriously, since the fate of a film is not in your hands. You do your best and give your 100 per cent and rest is up to the audience eventually,” she added. Sonakshi, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Dabangg in 2010. She credits Salman for making her realise her “true calling”. “Dabangg is what made me realise what my true calling is. I never thought I would end up being an actor till Salman told me that I am doing this film. But from day one on set I knew this is where I belong. So the franchise is like homecoming for me,” she said.

Talking about her bond with Salman, the actor said: “My bond with him goes beyond a professional relationship of co-actors. I knew him before I started acting. Our families have known each other for a long time now, and I have known him more as a friend than a co-star.” After making a successful debut with Dabangg, she has starred in many hit films.