Sonakshi Sinha shoots in Ramoji Film City

Ahead of the release of her upcoming quirky comedy Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha is teasing her fans from the sets of her next film Bhuj: Pride of India at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The actor who will play the role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, shared a picture from the sets where she captured a hut made of mud and husks on her Instagram. “Bhuj Pride of India’, Hyderabad,” she wrote.

The film will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, accompanied by 50 Air Force and 60 Defence security personnel.