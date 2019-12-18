Sonal Chouhan showers praise on co-star Balakrishna

By | Published: 9:03 pm

It was the movie Jannat that brought her into limelight. After winning several laurels as a model, Sonal Chouhan made her first on-screen appearance in Bollywood in the Himesh Reshammiya’s album Aap Kaa Surroor. Her subsequent entry into the movie field with Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat in 2008, her name spread across the industries down south.

It was the same when she appeared on Telugu silver screen in the film Rainbow. It was through Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna that she happened to learn the nuances and professional approach in the glamour field. “I am three times lucky that I’m pairing with Balakrishna garu in Telugu in the upcoming movie Ruler.

I was initially scared on the sets of Legend before meeting him. He allayed all the fears and doubts I had toward the Telugu industry which was very new to me. Later, it was a jovial and warm journey with the actor who is admired by thousands and lakhs of people here. I owe a lot to him,” she says.

After Legend and Dictator, Ruler is going to be a double whammy for his hardcore fans, Sonal says, adding that while one of his roles is very cool, urban stylish guy, the other role is going to be that of a rowdy police officer which would be welcomed by his mass audience as well. So, it’s a treat to both mass and urban audiences.

And Harika, the character played by Sonal, is a strong-headed girl. “She is also emotional and she has some comedy scenes with other characters in the movie. There was glamour elements in it; and on the whole, it is a complete package,” she says. The actor further says that she wouldn’t really hear the script when she is usually offered a chance to pair with Balayya.

But, she doesn’t want to get typecast at the same time with such kind of the roles. She would like to try versatile and concept-oriented characters in the future. “The important quality of an actor is that one should be versatile. I want to do a non-glamorous role — something similar to a village girl. Hope somebody is listening,” she quips.

She says that with each passing experience, she has become stronger. “At times, I am stupid and emotional and that is something that keeps me human,” she says. After the release of Balakrishna starrer Ruler, Sonal will be heading north as she has an interesting script waiting in Bollywood. A Telugu project, too, is in talks, she concludes.

