Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on shelf love

Fresh from the success of her latest movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the Sharjah International Book Festival. Interestingly, the coveted book fair hosted the actor along with Anuja Chauhan, the author of the book that the film was based on.

Sonam’s love for books is no secret. Much like her style and movie choices, Sonam digs classics for a good read. The Raanjhanaa actor mentioned that she grew up on books by the Bronte sisters, Jane Austen and Ayn Rand.

Sonam has often said that her interest in books stemmed from her mother reading to her at an early age. She credits her mother for shaping her into the kind of bibliophile who hoards hardbound copies.

Being an avid reader who works closely with her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam is always on the hunt for stories with great potential as on-screen adaptations. Given her outspoken fondness for books, the actor was invited to the book fair to discuss the inspiration and creativity that go into a good story.

Held at The Grand Hall at Sharjah Expo Centre, the panel discussion titled ‘From Bat, to Book, to Bollywood’ was moderated by Kris Fade and Priti Malik as part of Sharjah World Book Capital’s #ReadTheMovie initiative. Along with Chauhan, Sonam offered insights about the inspiration for good onscreen content and shed light on the big question — ‘Which is better, books or movies?’

