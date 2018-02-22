Sonam Kapoor breaks the beauty myth yet again

By | Published: 12:44 am

Being an actor is all about being flawless. Don’t we all look up to them because they look so beautiful and elegant. It is their flawlessness that attracts us and that is what we are awestruck with. Perhaps, this maybe a reason why people, albeit unconsciously, want to look like the celebrities they idolise. It is a magical world that we build around us and never want to break.

In the race to imitate them, we usually end up forgetting what we are. Keeping an end to all this and showing us the reality of the glamour world, Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share how much of effort goes into being what they are on-screen. The Bollywood actor also stated that even after undergoing so much, they are still not completely flawless. Being an actor herself, it is indeed a brave step she has taken to break the myth that every young girl has constructed around her. This is not the first time that the actor shared her thoughts with her fans. She always encouraged her fans to love and believe in themselves.

Popular Kannada-Telugu actor Sanjjanaa says that youngsters should come out of this perception. “It is good to strive to be perfect, but one shouldn’t lose themselves in it,” she adds. Sanjjanaa shares that she only puts on makeup whenever she is required to. “Being in the industry for quite some time now, I have moved past all these things,” she adds. The gorgeous girl believes in being herself and this is what she wants to tell people as well. “Being flawless is a myth and having flaws in not something wrong,” says the actor.

In her post, Sonam Kapoor perfectly decodes everything for her fans. She begins with how before each public appearance, she spends 90 minutes in a makeup chair, with three to six people working on her hair and makeup. In real world, girls get their eyebrows tweezed and threaded once a month, but the actor says that she undergoes this every week. Being girls, we know it can be a little painful; though bearable, going through the process every week is not an easy task. While these are a few things that the actor focuses on, there are many more aspects she touches upon which gives us a sneak peek into the kind of life celebs live.

Sharing her thoughts on the ‘flawless’ myth, Awe! star Eesha Rebba says that whatever they do to look good, it’s because it’s a part of their job. “If I am not shooting, I do not prefer to wear makeup. In fact, I even go out without any makeup,” she says. Eesha mentions that though it is not easy at all, they have to do it. “People should come out of this notion and start loving themselves for who they are,” she concludes.