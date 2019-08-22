Sonam Kapoor spreads awareness on children’s rights

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Sonam Kapoor has joined the Bollywood bandwagon spreading awareness on children’s rights, as part of #WhyTheGap campaign promoted by Save The Children India. The actor shared a group photo of her batch from her school days in Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai, and tweeted: “My school days were some of my happiest memories.

I believe that education is the one path to true independence and freedom. We should all be asking #WhyTheGap and working towards #TheRightStart for every child(sic).”The Neerja actor believes every child should have the right start because true independence can be achieved with education, and she also nominated actors Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Dulquer Salmaan to take up the challenge on Twitter.

Save the Children India, which works for underprivileged children, started the online campaign called #WhyTheGap to help spread awareness about the existing gaps in our society between the privileged and the underprivileged strata. Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, actors Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza, musicians Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have also tweeted on the same.

On the work front, the stylish Bollywood diva is currently working on Zoya Factor, an Abhishek Sharma directorial with Dulquer Salmaan, and Battle of Bittora along with Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame.