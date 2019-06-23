Sonam pens heartfelt post for husband Anand

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Bollywood power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja who are on a long vacay in Tokyo, Japan, are setting couple goals with their adorable pictures from the holiday. Sonam posted a cute picture of the couple and penned a heartfelt post for her husband. In the picture, the Veere Di Wedding actor dressed in a black and white ensemble is seen hugging husband who kept his look casual in a black outfit. Posing with a smile on the lanes of Tokyo, Sonam wrote, “I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world? Anand Ahuja and I didn’t get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And, let me tell you, it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you, my love.” Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The film is set to hit theatres on September 20, 2019.

