Song on Covid released by Telugu lyricist Chandrabose

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A song to spread awareness on the coronavirus pandemic, composed and sung by Telugu lyricist Chandrabose, was launched by the Cyberabad Police. The song has lyrics that can be understood by anyone, and is aimed at taking the message to everyone. The song was released by Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar at his office in Gachibowli on Friday. Sajjanar thanked Chandrabose for doing his bit for the society.

