Sonia Gandhi sets up control room on COVID-19

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has set up a control room on COVID-19 and to coordinate with state organisations to step up humanitarian help.

A release from KC Venugopal said, “Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of a a Central Control Room’ at AICC, comprising ,Rajiv Satav, MP , Devendra Yadav, Ex MLA, and Manish Chatrath, Secretary, AICC for the purpose of coordinating all COVID2019, related matters”.

The party said that state committees will update the Central Control Room on a daily basis on the ground situation on the spread of the virus, the medical preparedness of the state governments as also the relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies.

“The Control Room will function under the overall guidance and supervision of Shri KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation), AICC”, said the release.

The setting up of the control room was suggested by state leaders in Delhi on Saturday to coordinate efforts with the states, and “also stressed upon and suggested that Congress President and Ex-President need to interact with the party workers and the general public on a regular basis,” the statement issued by AICC said.

As a countrywide lockdown has been imposed, the state units were advised to ask the state governments to issue passes for party workers for distribution of food and medicine kits.